KAMPALA – Police have revealed that after a thorough review of the violent road rage incident caught on video and CCTV, involving a group of boda boda riders who caused disorders on the road, chased and brutally murdered Aziz Bashir, 40, they have so far made 14 arrests of suspects linked to the senseless murder.

The former United Nations driver was lynched on October 17, 2021, along the Mengo-Nateete road section at around 7am.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the 14 suspects who are in custody on various charges of alleged murder, malicious damage and theft of car parts include; Kanywasi Dan, Mutebi Martin, Talemwa Asafu, Waswa Samuel, Muto Richard, Wajabu Jackson, Kasolo Asuman, Nsubuga Ivan, Ssebugwawo Jimmy, Balilonda Emmanuel, Lugango Julius, Miyingo Joseph, Wejjuli Hilary and Ssentongo Henry.

“Expansive efforts are in place to track down more suspects including the initial boda boda rider who brushed the victims car, those who gave him a chase, and those who subdued and stoned him to death. We hope the arrests made so far, will serve as a strong lesson to all motorists especially bodaboda riders, that there are legal consequences to acts of road rage, especially when that rage turns violent,” said in a Monday presser.

“We continue to caution all motorists that road rage is real and dangerous to other road users. It shows the lack of patience and civility on our roads, where every motorist assumes to be above the traffic laws. We also want to urge all motorists to figure out how to de-escalate, tense situations on the roads, before it gets out of control. As the Joint Security Agencies, we will not tolerate such kinds of careless and reckless behaviour on our roads. These arrests are a reminder that we will be relentless in preventing and solving violent crime in the country,” he added.

How helpless Bashir was killed

Bashir, a resident of Mengo was killed on Sunday 17 morning at Mengo-Katale.

Police said that while the deceased was driving his motor vehicle UBK 393D, he was involved in a minor accident with a unidentified motorcycle rider.

“He got out of the vehicle, but failed to agree with the motorcycle rider,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson said.

“It is from there that two motorcycles shielded the rider, who was involved in a traffic accident with Bashir. The rider left the scene, but in an effort of the deceased pursuing the alleged rider, he knocked another motorcycle rider.”

Owoyesigyire revealed a group of riders ganged up on helpless Bashir as he was approaching Lyna Primary School before they pulled out of the vehicle and lynched him to death.

