KAMPALA – Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has extended a donation worth Shs50 million to China Friendship hospital in Naguru.

The donated equipment include; 20 admission patient beds with mattresses, a 200-seater multiplex tent and 150 plastic chairs.

According to the team led by their boss, John Rujoki Musinguzi, the donation intends create impact in the community.

URA staff also cleaned the hospital premises to create a good atmosphere for the patients.

Ian Rumanyika, the URA acting assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs told The Nile Post the tax body together with other stakeholders will also spread its benevolence to Bwama Primary School in Kabale among other contributions.

“Here, a motorboat will be donated to the school to ease movement of school going children across Lake Bunyonyi,” he said.

During the same event, URA launched a nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative under the theme: “Believe there is good.”

According to Rumanyika, this is aimed at creating an enjoyable working relationship between URA and its stakeholders but it is also a unique way of celebrating 30 years of developing Uganda.

“The culture of charity in URA has an immeasurable impact on our communities and that is why URA management gives chance to its employees to contribute their labour to local causes that can also result in meaningful team building, shared personal values, and act in unison toward a great common goal,” he said.

