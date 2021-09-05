KAMPALA – Six people have so far been confirmed dead after the collapse of the building in Kisenyi, Kampala.

Among those confirmed dead are five males and one female.

The four storeyed building under construction in Kisenyi zone Muzaana Parish in Rubaga Division collapsed on Sunday afternoon, covering vehicles, motor cycles and workers there-in.

The fire and rescue services have also rescued two children who are currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

While the territorial Police at old Kampala, the Directorate of Fire and rescue services and the Red Cross are at the scene to help with the rescue operation, the number of people trapped under the rubble has not been established yet.

Operation of search and rescue is still ongoing.

