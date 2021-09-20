KAMPALA – The United States delivered 1,674,270 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Uganda. Combined with the September 6 delivery of 647,080 Moderna doses, the United States has donated a total of 2,321,350 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Uganda.

This tranche of 1,674,270 vaccines is part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States provided this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Uganda, to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

“We share these vaccines to save lives as part of America’s leadership in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end,” said U.S. Ambassador Natalie E. Brown.

“To save lives and stop the threat of new variants, we must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Since the pandemic began, the United States has provided approximately $111 million (nearly UGX 400 billion) to Uganda in direct assistance specifically to respond to COVID-19.

U.S. Mission personnel have been engaged in Uganda’s COVID-19 response efforts from the beginning, and throughout each phase of the response we have provided critical funding and technical support.

In support of Uganda’s national vaccine rollout, the United States has provided technical and financial support in data management, risk communication, health worker training, strengthening supply chain and increasing cold storage capacity enabling vaccine uptake across Uganda.

“Please educate yourself and your loved ones about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and the protection they provide,” Ambassador Brown said.

“Making an educated decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a critical step toward protecting your health and that of your family and community because as we know, none of us are safe until we are all safe.”

The United States is donating vaccines to the world and is the leading financial donor to COVAX.

The U.S. government contributed $2 billion to Gavi in March, which supported procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX. In July, the U.S. provided an additional $2 billion to Gavi that will help fill the gap in COVAX’s vaccine supply.

Related