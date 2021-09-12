KAMPALA — The Board Chairperson of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Dr. Dorothy Okello and the Ag. Executive Director Ms. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo this week gave an Award of appreciation to Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The award was to appreciate the instrumental role that Mr. Bagiire played in the development of the ICT sector when he was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

The citation read at the award ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs singled out legislative, strategic and policy related milestones that birthed Digital Uganda Vision, E- Government, Broadband policy the forth Industrial Revolution Strategy (4IRS) and the National ICT Innovation Support Programme as some of the achievements realized during the time Mr. Bagiire was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry.

In his acceptance speech Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa expressed appreciation to the chairperson of the ICC Board and the Ag Executive Director for the citation and Award. He thanked them for their cooperation and leadership qualities which culminated in the myriad achievements registered during his term of office as Permanent Secretary.

He pledged to continue working hand in hand with the leadership and management of the ICC for the overall good of the country.

The award ceremony was also attended by Ambassador Charles Ssentongo, Ag. Director of Protocol, Consular and Public Diplomacy and Ambassador Alfred Nnam, Head of the Department of Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

