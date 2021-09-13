KAMPALA —City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has renamed Simbamanyo House—located at Plot 2 Lumumba Avenue—Gender & Laour House after court confirmed him as the rightful owner.

The building, now under the management of Meera Investments Ltd, a real estate arm of his Ruparelia Group houses Ministry of Labor, Gender and Social Development among other tenants.

Sudhir acquired the building in October 2020 for UGX18.5b from Equity Bank after the previous owner Architect Peter Kamya defaulted on a bank loan.

Mr. Kamya also lost Afrique Suites in Mutongo that Equity Bank sold to Luwaluwa Investments.

Both the High Court and Court of Appeal has cleared the acquisition of the top city property by Sudhir’s Meera Investments Ltd

