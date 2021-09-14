BUIKWE/LUWERO – The Police in Buikwe and Luwero are investigating two separate gruesome murders by mentally ill mothers on their young children of two years, respectively.

It is said that on September 6, 2021, at around 7pm at Kisaala village, Buikwe sub-county, a one Nakyanzi Racheal, a 30-year-old mother picked her 2-year-old biological daughter, identified as Kizza Slyvia, and took her inside her grandmother’s house, where she slit her throat using a knife.

Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson says the suspect was examined upon arrest and “found to be on unsound mind and further transferred to Butabika.”

“And then on the 10.09.2021, at around 6pm police at Wobulenzi, received a report where a one Yudayah, a 30-year-old, mentally ill mother, while at Bukolwa Gwafwa, Katikamu sub-county in Luweero, picked a hoe and cut her two year old daughter, Winnie Mercy to the neck. The victim bled to death. The suspect was arrested and found to be of unsound mind. Exhibit recovered and exhibited,” said in a statement.

“We continue to face murders arising out of mental disorders. Such murders are exacerbated by health and domestic challenges that need to be addressed. We should all remember that all children, however young, have a right to life, survival and well being, which rights we must observe,” he added.

Police asked citizens to call their toll free line 0800199195 or 0718-792417 for any life threatening situations.

Related