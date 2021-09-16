SHEEMA – The Chairman, Sheema Development Association – SDA, Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha, has lauded members of the association for their huge contribution to the safety of all health workers in Sheema district.

According to him, the members contributed UGX 10M which enabled the association to donate 200 face Shields, 200 aprons, 150 safety glasses, 10,000 gloves, 10,000 medical masks, 60 litres of sanitizer and sensitization campaigns across 28 hospital and health centres in the entire district.

“We also donated to Sheema Police Station in the Municipality. Our drive took us too hard to reach areas like Kyeihara, Bigona and Buraro,” said Mr. Musinguzi.

“We hope all this equipment will help our Health workers to keep attending to patients in the midst of the Covid pandemic.”

“Let me thank the team I moved with, Wilfreds Katobe, Dr Gilbert Ekanya, Bernard Makaaru, Dr Mugume DHI, media, volunteers and those that welcomed us like Lord Mayor Kahara and the LC V Chair,” he added.

Mr Chair also urged the members to keep the spirit of “Sheema alive”.

