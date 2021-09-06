KAMPALA — In the spirit of “service above self” Movit Products’ Executive Chairman, Ssalongo Simpson Birungi was inducted into the Rotary Club of Muyenga on Wednesday September 01, 2021 at the club’s induction ceremony held at Hotel International, Muyenga.

Ssalongo Birungi has always served humanity and his joining the Rotary fraternity is an icing on the cake to which this collective togetherness with men and women of valor in Rotary will see his mantra reach out to help each other soar.

“Joining the Rotarian fraternity to me is an opportunity through which I can ably serve and convey myself for the good of others as and whenever the need arises. It means maintaining high ethical standards both in my personal life, profession and business avenues. It means having the opportunity to experience the warm fellowship of fellow Rotarians which can greatly expand our sphere of associates and further foster lifelong friendships, which will eventually bring about collective community development and progress. In a nutshell being a Rotarian is a way of life through which I plan to experience and accord my service to the mutual benefit of everyone,” says Mr. Birungi.

Through Movit Products, Mr. Birungi has championed community development. He has also contributed to a number of initiatives that have facilitated child welfare, maternal health, youth empowerment through skilling and progress, majorly across sports’ engagements.

His recent incorporation into the Rotary fraternity is an initiative that was warmly received across various associates and fellow Rotarians.

