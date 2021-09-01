KAMPALA — The Luweero Chief Magistrate Court has remanded to Kigo prison self proclaimed Buganda Kingdom Princess for impersonating State House anti-corruption staff.

Nnalinya Bwanga was arrested on August 26 and detained at Kikyusa Police cells before she was transferred to Kampala Central Police Station till Wednesday morning when was finally arraigned before court.

Her lawyer applied for bail but it was denied by court on guidance of the State Attorney, Josephine K. Nanyonga.

Samuel Munobe, the magistrate remanded the accused person until October 13, when she will appear before the same court for bail application hearing.

Ms. Bwanga is accused of engaging in dubious land transactions while impersonating as a State House staff contrary to section 381 of the Penal Code Act (PCA).

She pleaded not guilty.

