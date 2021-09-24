KAMPALA – In its commitment to secure the health and safety of its employees and the communities at large, SafeBoda has announced a vaccination drive for all members of its community and beyond as per government guidelines.

The vaccination program, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will commence today, 24th September 2021 at the SafeBoda Academy in Kyebando and will run through the following week.

SafeBoda will be offering refreshments to everyone that comes in for the exercise and there are also giveaways to lucky winners on each day of the drive.

Commenting on the initiative, Ricky Rapa Thomson, the co-founder, and Director at SafeBoda says, “Safeguarding our community members against the potential threat of Covid-19 as early as possible is our topmost priority. We thank the Government, KCCA, PSFU, and the health authorities for the continued collaboration in implementing initiatives aimed at protecting the lives and livelihood of our people.”

“We have initiated several measures since the outbreak of the pandemic to extensively support the SafeBoda community, and we will continue to support stakeholders to ensure full recovery of the economy,” Ricky adds.

SafeBoda has been at the forefront in consistently taking effective measures to counter the pandemic and will continue to support and take adequate measures for the safety of its key stakeholders and the community.

The company recently held a similar drive specifically for SafeBoda drivers aged 50 and above, their spouses, and company employees categorized as a high risk given the nature of their job.

Additionally, SafeBoda has continuously supported Uganda’s efforts to combat COVID-19. It has been an active member of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, working with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Kampala, Ministry of Works and Transport, and key private sector leaders to support the efforts to combat the pandemic.

Related