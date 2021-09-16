KAMPALA – A team of Rotary leaders has on September 16th 2021 praised the Vice President, Hon. Jessica Alupo for being a key partner in supporting their activities. The Rotarians also congratulated the VP upon her personal achievements, and for being an exemplary leader who always facilitates Rotary initiatives. The leaders made the call during a courtesy call to her office in the Presidents’ Office Building in Kampala.

The delegation of Rotarians was led by current Rotary District Governors John Magezi Ndamira, Rotarian Young Kimaro, Rotarian Mercy Kainobwisho who also the past president of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, a number of past District Governors and Rotary International Trustees.

The meeting was also attended by the Government Chief Whip, Hon.Thomas Tayebwa, Rotary District Chairs, Secretaries as well as some Rotaractors.

The Vice President expressed her appreciation for Rotary’s constructive stance in favor of development activities that enhance the livelihoods of the vulnerable members of society including mothers, children and the less privileged. The two teams pledged to continue their dialogue on finding solutions to community issues and maintaining strong relations that will uplift societies out of vulnerability.

The visit of the Rotarians comes on the heels of another landmark tour of duty to Uganda by the Rotary International President Shekher Mehta at which he met the President, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and launched various Rotary initiatives, the outstanding being the launch of the Maternal & Child Health Program at the Kawempe Referral Hospital.

In her speech today, the Vice President appreciated the good deeds Rotary was performing and pledged her support for continuity.’ I believe that your acts of service, big and small, create opportunities for people who need our help’ Alupo said. She added that she was happy that Rotary creates leadership opportunities and gives members the chance to put their service ideas into action and make lifelong changes to the communities in which they operate.

“Everything you do opens another opportunity for someone, somewhere,” Alupo added.

The VP was later inducted into Rotary as part of her commitment to ensure that future initiatives are welcomed and tasked the Rotarians to seize the many opportunities Rotary offers to enrich their lives and the communities they serve.

On their part, the Rotary leaders committed to continue working with governments in the seven strategic areas of focus including; Peace building and conflict prevention, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, community economic development, disease prevention and treatment and supporting the environment.

Rotary international is also committed to support the empowering of young girls and boys, digital tool to access education, supporting heart surgeries of children with heart complications, equipping hospitals with dialysis machines among others.

In Uganda, Rotary International has initiated and supported a number of projects in all the seven areas of focus.

These are, the construction of the Rotary Cancer Treatment Center in Nsambya, construction of the Blood Bank in Mengo Hospital, construction and renovation of schools, supported the community health through family health days, planting of millions of trees, vocational skilling, wealth creation programs, youth empowerment, building the Rotary Hospital in Mukono, maternal and child health programs.

