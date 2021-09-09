KAMPALA – The National Unity Platform – NUP’s Muwada Nkunyingi has confirmed having found vlogger and government critic Fred Lumbuye in Turkey.

The shadow minister for Foreign Affairs says has been on a fact-finding mission in Turkey since the reports of Lumbuye’s arrest surfaced.

“He is alive and quite well through bored being in one place. He claims they had told him that he will stay in the detention centre for 6 months,” Nkunyigi posted on Wednesday.

According to him, Lumbuye is currently under custody at the Koceli Vililigi foreigners’ detention center, in Turkish city of Istanbul.

The MP said that Lumbuye is not allowed go speak on phone, write or take photos at the moment, but they were allowed time to talk to him physically, without recording anything.

“The reason they gave is because his detention is monitored by the Turkish government, But they guided us through the lawyers on how to process the details of his wishes,” Nkunyigi said.

Nkunyingi said that they are now in touch with Turkish lawyers, and are set to embark on follow up efforts to help him out of detention.

Nkunyingi’s remarks come at a time when a number of Ugandans and followers of the blogger are wondering where he is.

Turkey-based Ugandan anti-government blogger, Fred Lumbuye was arrested early August 2021.

It was reported that he was arrested by Ugandan embassy in Turkey following attempts to renew his passport.

The motormouthed blogger is known for making reckless statements online via Facebook Live against President Museveni, the first family, Buganda Kingdom, Katikiro Peter Mayiga and other government personalities.

