KIKUUBE – A total of 291 affected by the Kingfisher feeder pipeline in Kyangwali sub-county, Kikuube district, have received 5,000 chicks as part of a livelihood restoration programme implemented by CNOOC Uganda Limited on behalf of the government of Uganda.

The livelihood restoration programme is an intervention meant to restore and improve the way of life of project affected persons (PAPs). The programme under the Kingfisher Development Area addresses the agriculture component through provision of agricultural and extension services, livestock, and veterinary farm inputs to the PAPs.

The 291 PAPs are the first beneficiaries of the programme, which will cover a total of 680 PAPs across Kikuube and Hoima districts.

The displacement and resettlement due to natural resources extraction and infrastructural development is known to be associated with impoverishments in Western Uganda where Oil and Gas are being extracted and where the Kingfisher feeder pipeline.

According to Mr. Zakalia Lubega, the head corporate affairs at CNOOC Uganda Limited, the 5,000 chicks given to the PAPs are in addition to 18 goats previously given to 18 host farmers, nine boran bulls to nine host farmers and 45 pigs to nine groups.

Mr. Samuel Mugisa, the Social Affairs Officer at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) encouraged the beneficiaries to prepare themselves to supply the oil and gas industry in the development phase.

“Do not be among the people counting cars of the different agencies working in the sector. Please prepare to supply the many construction camps that will be coming up soon,” he said.

Mr. Mugisa also urged the PAPs to make use of the programme sustainably for their businesses to thrive.

“It would be sad to come here after two years and we cannot trace any sign of a poultry project after all the steps government has taken to implement this,” he noted.

Mr. Peter Banura, the Kikuube District LCV Chairperson expressed gratitude for the work undertaken by government and oil companies and reiterated the need to have more locals employed by the sector.

“We are happy government has constructed for us very beautiful roads and houses and brought us many projects, but we also need our children employed by the oil and gas sector,” Banura stressed.

Mr. Bosco Twinobusingye, one of the beneficiary PAPs, noted, “We are happy with this project and thankful for the training we have received to take care of the livestock.”

CNOOC Uganda Limited will run the livelihood restoration programme for three years. The PAU, as regulator of the oil and gas sector will continue to monitor its implementation and work with the district leadership and other key stakeholders to ensure sustainability and value to the PAPs.

The programme also links to ongoing government programmes like the parish development model, Operation Wealth Creation, women empowerment programmes, and Emyooga.

The restoration programme comes barely five months [21 April] after the government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development approved the Resettlement Action Plan for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The approval was specific to Uganda section of the project, and paved way for the implementation of the second phase of the land acquisition and resettlement process which involves completing the acquisition of land and securing the rights to the land, including payment of compensation and resettlement of affected households.

