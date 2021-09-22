KAMPALA – The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola is doing fine and back to office contrary to rumours doing rounds on social media platforms he is admitted to hospital and on oxygen, authorities said on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement that Mr. Ochola, who has not been see in public even during the funeral of his late deputy Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech was not hospitalised.

“Much as the IGP, developed a bit of hypertension, after hearing with shock, the sudden demise of his former Deputy, Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech, his condition was not life threatening, after it was effectively managed by both his personal doctor and the police surgeon,”.

Full statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

Please disregard rumours circulating on social media claiming that the IGP, is hospitalised and on oxygen. Much as the IGP, developed a bit of hypertension, after hearing with shock, the sudden demise of his former Deputy, Lt.Gen. Paul Lokech, his condition was not life threatening, after it was effectively managed by both his Personal Doctor and the Police Surgeon.

We do reiterate that the IGP is not hospitalised as claimed in certain media circles. He is in good condition, with a back to normal pressure level and has been working throughout the month of September.

We would like to caution media actors on the importance of sticking to credible, reliable and factual sources of information. And avoid deliberate manipulations, that are speculative and misleading to the public.

The IGP can be reached through his known phone contacts or upon a visit to his offices, at Police Headquarters, Naguru

CP Fred Enanga

Police Spokesperson

22nd Sept. 2021

