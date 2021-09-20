KAMPALA – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola has promoted of Cheptegei Joshua Kiprui (Gold and Silver Medalist) and that of his coach, Njia Benjamin, from the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Addressing the press on Monday, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga said that the “IGP in exercising delegated powers from H.E. The President, has promoted subordinate officers, who participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, to various ranks of Corporal to Inspector of Police.”

They are promoted as follows;

NO. 100 SPC Chemutai Peruth (Gold Medalist) is regraded to Police Constable and promoted from Police Constable to Inspector of Police.

No C/213 AIP Chelangat Mercyline is promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police to Inspector of Police

No. 48689 CPL Chemutai Immaculate is promoted from Corporal to Sergeant.

No. 68197 PC Shida Renny is promoted from Police Constable to Corporal.

Enanga said that the promoted are being recognised for the athletic excellence in the most recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“The letters appointing them will be handed over to them during the piping ceremony and in celebration of their achievement at Police Headquarters, whose arrangements are in place.”

“They are therefore being rewarded for the great success, prise and jubilation they brought to the institution and the country,” he added.

Ochola encouraged the athletes to continue excelling in their field of sports and inspire young talent into sports and further take their responsibilities very seriously in promoting the image of the police and Uganda as a country.

