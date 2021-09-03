KAMPALA – The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has signed an MoU with the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha said that the NWSC–UBTEB collaboration is aimed enhancing cooperation in strengthening NWSC staff capacity and competence in selected disciplines and trades.

“The collaboration will exploit the unique expertise and experiences of the two parties in the delivery of capacity building programmes to staff of NWSC.” he said.

Dr. Silver added that the partnership is in line with the new NWSC Corporate plan (2021- 2024), objectives.

“Skilling and workforce development is one of our strategic priority areas under our corporate plan in line with NDPIII.

At NWSC, Staff capacity building initiatives are paramout for excellent service delivery,” he shared

Dr. Rose Kaggwa, the Director Business and Scientific Services at NWSC said that the MoU will immensely contribute towards implementing the Skilling Uganda Strategy (2012–2022) and TVET Policy (2019) by promoting demand driven competence–based training, relevant for the labor market by the industry and assessment body.” she said.

Dr. Kaggwa added that NWSC has training hubs/centres and desires to have these centres recognized as UBTEB

accredited assessment and training centres to ease the process of staff training and assessment

for improved performance.

UBTEB through close collaboration with NWSC will improve quality and access to the skills training and assessment of its staff through training and certification in the various selected occupations and trades.

As part of the Corporation’s plans to enhance staff productivity and capacity, the corporation has churned out over 800 graduates in from its Vocational Skills Development Facility (VSDF).

The graduates were trained and and certified by Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT),in areas of customer service, industrial plumbing, electro mechanical repair and maintenance, Workers Practically Acquired Skills (Workers PAS), welding and fabrication technicians, water quality technicians, heavy machine operators, and maintenance technicians among others

NWSC is working to construct regional training hubs in Kacung-Lira, Bushenyi among others in the pipeline.

