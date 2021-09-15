KAMPALA – The Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi has appointed a new Acting Board Chairman for the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U).

The Board of Directors will be chaired by James Kyewalabye Kabajo who has been serving as a Board Member with the (NITA-U) from June 2016 to date. He is currently the Chair of the Finance & Administration committee and was previously Chair of the Audit and Strategy committees of the NITA-U board.

Kabajo served as member of Parliament for Kiboga East constituency in the Parliament of Uganda from May 2011 to May 2016. He also served as a member on the board of Uganda Parliamentary SACCO since October 2016 and is currently chair the Human resources committee on that board.

The appointment comes on the heels of a successful completion of the two-year term by former Board Chair, John Musinguzi.

“I am pleased to have served as the Board Chair at NITA-U. The journey to bridge the gap between Government and the citizen through the use of technology continues and I am confident that the Team I’m leaving at NITA-U will continue to deliver this” commented Musinguzi on his departure.

Speaking on his appointment Kabajo said, “I would like to thank the Hon. Minister of ICT & National Guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi for entrusting me with the role of guiding policy direction and strategies towards transforming the lives of Ugandans through E-Service delivery. I look forward to initiatives that will transform service delivery in the country.

The NITA-U executive director Dr. Hatwib Mugasa welcomed Hon. Kabajo’s Appointment. “As NITA-U, we are glad to have a seasoned leader in Hon. Kabajjo to steer the ship. We look forward to continue tapping into his experience as we work to digitize the Nation.”

