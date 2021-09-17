WAKISO – The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has announced it’s going ahead to demolish a huge investment illegally erected in a wetland in Kiira division.

The swanky storeyed rental apartments that belong to city businessman, Mr. Robert Kiwanuka are reportedly being built in Kimbejja swamp area in Kirundambaata, Namugongo Kiira Municipality in Wakiso District.

The developer claims he has clearance from the Ministry of Water and Environment that gave him a go ahead with the construction whose plan has already been approved by all Municipal authorities which the NEMA says was done without due diligence.

Inspectors from the NEMA explain that the development is not approved by the Authority contrary to section 157 of the National Environment Management Act No 5 of 2019 and should be removed according to Tony Achedria the deputy spokesperson NEMA.

Besides the ongoing developments, NEMA has in exercise of the Authority’s power to issue orders under section 130 of the same law, issued a RESTORATION ORDER to the developer which literally means the property has to be razed down and the wetland restored.

Related