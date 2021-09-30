KAMPALA – The Managing Director, National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) Lt Gen James Mugira on Wednesday received a visiting delegation of the Zambia Defence Services Command and Staff College at NEC Headquarters, Bugolobi .

Gen Mugira hailed the delegation for the long historical cordial relationship between the two countries and Zambia’s role in liberation struggles and fight against apartheid in South Africa.

He briefed the visiting delegation about the role of the Military and Defence Industries in socio-economic

development of a country using Uganda People’s Defence Forces/National

Enterprise Corporation as a case study.

On his part, the leader of the delegation, Col Mutale informed Gen Mugira that

they were in Uganda to benchmark on

Geo-political aspects, diplomacy, fight against insecurity, terrorism etc given the big role Uganda has played in the Great Lakes Region and Somalia.

He thanked Gen Mugira for the warm reception and informative presentation and informed him that they had learnt alot from the visit and would put to use the knowledge acquired back home.

Present at the function were; Deputy

Managing-National Enterprise Corporation; Maj Gen (rtd) Innocent Oula and Col Wycliffe Keita among others.

Related

Continue Reading