KAMPALA — Nsereko Kawuma has been appointed the new Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander replacing Norman Musinga in Metropolitan Kampala Area.

According to new changes announced Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola, Norman Musinga, who has been the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander has been reverted from the directorate and appointed the Regional Police Commander (RPC) for Rwenzori West.

Nsereko who recently completed a four-month intermediate command and staff course at the Police Senior Command and Staff College in Bwebajja, along Entebbe road in Wakiso district previously served as Norman Musinga’s deputy.

In other changes, Israel Wambesyo has been appointed as the KMP deputy Traffic commander whereas Moses Mutabingwa who has been the head of the alert squad under the Directorate of Traffic, has been sent to Mbale as the Elgon Regional Traffic Officer and replaced by Anthony Nkesiga.

Faridah Nampiima has been appointed the new Traffic Directorate Spokesperson to replace Charles Ssebambuulidde.

ACP Ben Mubangizi has been appointed as the? Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy commander to replace Denis Namuwoza who was recently appointed as the police commissioner in charge of police operations sitting at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

Former head of parliamentary police, Henry Kintu has been sent to Kisoro as District Police Commander and replaced by Stephen Agaba whereas Rogers Sseguya has been appointed as the deputy Regional Police Commander in charge of Kampala South.

