KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has ordered Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to recruit 2,000 graduates from across the country.

This was revealed by his son and Land Forces Commander in the UPDF, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“As Commander Land Forces of UPDF and on the instructions of the Commander in Chief, I declare that we need 2,000 graduates in the next recruitment. We shall ensure they are the right people for the job. They will serve our great country just like we did. God bless Uganda!” said Muhoozi in a tweet.

Besides being a graduate, one needs the following requirements to join the UPDF include;

Citizenship: MUST be a Ugandan citizen and must be in possession of an Original National Identity Card.

Medical: MUST be healthy and medically fit; ready to undergo medical and physical body check and a road run to test endurance and body fitness.

From 2007 to 2011, the International Institute for Strategic Studies estimated the UPDF had a total strength of 40,000–45,000 and consisted of land forces and an air wing.

