KAMPALA —Movit Products recently joined hands with the Rotaract Club of Kampala North (KANOS) in the fight against malaria in the Kakindu-Mityana district on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The company made a contribution worth UGX10000000 towards the “KANOS against Malaria Project” which was launched co-currently with the handover of a classroom block, as part of KANOS’s phase one of a series of community service projects in Kakindu.

The new classroom block and equipped library are predicted to increase enrolment numbers in the school and improve the quality of education across the community’s outreach. Movit Products’ Executive Chairman, Ssalongo Simpson Birungi, a member of the Rotaract Club of Muyenga was the guest of honor who delegated his authority to fellow Rotarian and wife, Nnalongo Sheila Birungi.

Speaking at the event, Nnalongo Birungi welcomed the initiative by the Rotaract Club of Kampala North to improve both the health and education standards in Kakindu- Mityana.

“I would like to appreciate this initiative by the Rotaract Club of Kampala North because it comes in very timely at a period where we need to join hands and contribute to the well-being of our communities through various activities and initiatives. Malaria is a major public health problem associated with low socio-economic development and poverty. It is the most frequently reported disease at both public and private health facilities in Uganda.

“Clinically diagnosed malaria is also a leading cause of morbidity and mortality accounting for 30-50% of outpatient visits at health facilities, 15-20% of all hospital admissions, and up to 20% of all hospital deaths. 27.2% of in-patient deaths among children under 5 years of age are due to malaria. In Uganda alone, the overall burden of malaria is high and its advanced outcomes to the affected mothers and unborn children are widespread. It is therefore pertinent for us to join hands in the fight and eradication of Malaria”.

“Thank you Rotaract Club of Kampala North for championing this drive-in Kakindu. Furthermore, thank you for the effort made in completing the first phase of the classroom project which will also be handed over today. Such evident milestones in the quest to serve and consistently add value to the communities in which we exist are the epitome of our mandate as Rotarians. We are therefore happy to be part of this and contribute in the best way we can,” she remarked.

Also speaking on behalf of Movit Products, Ms. Connie Nankya, the Communications, and Corporate Affairs Manager, Movit Products alluded to the company’s mission “Enhancing Everyday Living” and how it drives the entity to do more not only by manufacturing quality products but also contributing to community development and sustainability through a number of initiatives like the “KANOS Against Malaria Project”.

“For over 20 years now, Movit Products remains Uganda’s leading personal care company with a mission to “Enhance Everyday Living”. We believe that such initiatives like the “KANOS Against Malaria Project” provide an opportunity for us to ably participate in activities that emphasize community well-being across our various areas of existence. It also enables us to reach out to our customers and the wider community through which we live our mission.

“Today, we come loaded with a range of our products and a cash contribution towards this drive. We believe that this will come a long way in facilitating this initiative both financially and on an individual basis through the utilization of Movit Products like our hand sanitizers and new product innovations which feature our new family soap among others. Our participation today is, therefore, an honour and we are delighted to affiliate with the Rotarian fraternity across such vast platforms. Movit Products will continue to engage further and consistently add value to the many lives that are fighting against diseases like malaria among others,” she added.

In total, Movit Products contributed UGX 10,000,000 which was handed over to the Rotaract Club of Kampala North. The function was widely attended by Rotarians and had equal representation from the Rotaract Club of Muyenga, local leaders, school headteachers, and health workers among others. Every present member had the opportunity to walk away with a range of Movit Products that included the all-new family soap, Skin guard hand sanitizers and so much more.

