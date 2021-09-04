KAMPALA — Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze has appointed Dr. Peter Beine, as the substantive National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) Executive Director.

Dr. Peter Beine has been acting Executive Director at NAGRC&DB for one year and afew months.

“Upon the recommendation of the NAGRC&DB Board of Directors and in accordance with the legal advice of the and Attorney General, the Hon. Minister for Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebazek has appointed Dr. Peter Beine as the Executive Director for the Agency, ” the Ministry of Agriculture wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Previously, Dr Beine was the Assistant Commissioner for Agricultural Planning and Development at the Ministry of Agriculture.

He has also worked as a research scientist and manager with NARO and ASARECA and has extensive experience in international agricultural development project management with the World Bank, UNEP/GEF and CABI International.

A doctoral graduate of the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom with a PhD in Agricultural Economics with a focus on agricultural production and productivity economics, Dr. Beine also holds a Master’s Degree in Agriculture from the University of Pretoria in South Africa and a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from Makerere University.

Dr. Beine gained a lot of ranching experience and livestock development from the sophisticated livestock industries of South Africa, UK and Ireland where he has participated in several international livestock development events.

A sociable, Enthusiastic, people-centered, confident, strongly networked, patriotic and results driven agriculturalist, Dr. Beine is an accomplished administrator, planner, and livestock development expert with over 15 years of hands-on practice in both private and public sectors.

During his one year in the acting capacity at NAGRC&DB, Dr. Beine has registered unprecedented increase of non-tax-revenue collections from the constant UGX 700M since the start of the agency to UGX 3.88 billion within just 7 months of change of leadership.

This was vital in the wake of fiscal contractions arising out of the COVID 19 pandemic when government suffered severe budget constraints while government ranches and farms have been revived and are now performing very well.

There is also a tremendous increase in the number of elite livestock breeding stock bred and multiplied on NAGRC&DB ranches and availed to the public for uptake.

On account of the turn-around meritorious performance, NAGRC&DB was, in December 2020, voted the best livestock agency in Uganda through a process led by NPA, OPM and The President and Vice President’s offices.

Following stellar performance and turn around of the agency, the Board of Directors appraised and unanimously recommended appointment of Dr. Beine as substantive Executive Director for NAGRC&DB on account of meritorious performance.

