KAMPALA — The Minister of ICT and National Guidance has reiterated his support to the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) in their quest for statutory recognition.

“I heard you talk about the need for statutory recognition to help PRAU streamline the practice of Public Relations in Uganda. As your Patron, I pledge my support to the Governing Council and the entire PRAU fraternity in your effort to secure an Act of Parliament aimed at streamlining public relations practice,” Dr Chris Baryomunsi said.

“As a senior legislator, I know the importance of such laws. It will be a noble law aimed at strengthening PRAU and just know you, I am ready to work with you on this,” Minister Baryomunsi added.

The minister said this yesterday at an inaugural meeting organised for him by Members of PRAU’s Governing Council at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Dr Baryomunsi told the audience that the public relations industry truly needs a law to help it handle professional challenges such as unethical practice. He thanked the Governing Council for working hard to start short trainings in public relations, an effort he said will go a long way to help practitioners up their public relations skills and knowledge.

“Public Relations is a very important function and service, which we need today and I am greatly honoured to associate with PRAU. As we strive to address unethical issues in PR Practice today, I pledge to form a stronger bond with the association and work with the GC to make PRAU much stronger,” the minister said.

Speaking at the same event, also attended by PRAU’s Immediate Past President, Ms Sarah Kagingo, some PRAU past presidents and other senior members of the Association, PRAU President Stephen Mwanga highlighted a number of achievements so far realised since his Governing Council took over office in February this year. Among the achievements were: increased PRAU membership, executed e-learning sessions, the reconstruction of the Association’s website and the publication of PRAU’s ever first edition of its newsletter, the PRAU Connect, and the setting up of two working committee on constitution review and training, among others.

On the upcoming training in partnership with the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University, Mwanga said: “Our recent training initiative with the department will help PR practitioners undertake short practical courses that will help members gain invaluable knowledge and skills they can use in the practice today.”

Briefing the Patron about PRAU’s planned activities, Mwanga said the Association will soon host the first ever National Public Relations Symposium at the end of this year.

According to him, the symposium will bring together all public relations practitioners in the country, CEOs, the academia and mainstream media, to deliberate on the challenges the industry grapples with today.

