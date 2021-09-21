MASAKA – Parliament has joined the drive to renovate Kyamaganda Parish in Masaka Diocese ahead of its centennial celebrations. Next year, the eighth oldest parish in Masaka Diocese will celebrate 100 years of its existence.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, presented a contribution of shs10 million to the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. James Tamale Kamulegeya, on Monday, 20 September 2021.

The LOP commended the Parish for its contribution towards grooming leaders in society, citing himself as an example, having studied from Kyamaganda Boys Demonstration School.

“The Church has had some of its key pillars weakened, and for the legacy of generations to come, we need to do our best to repair it,” Mpuuga said.

He also urged Ugandans and other stakeholders to join efforts to refurbish the century old Church.

Speaking during the meeting, Fr. Tamale appreciated Parliament’s gesture of support and called on parishioners to join the cause.

“I would like to use this chance to call upon all those people who are connected to Kyamaganda Parish to come and assist in the work to renovate the Church and in preparations to celebrate the centenary of the parish,” said Fr. Tamale.

Kyamaganda Parish (Our Lady of Assumption), founded in 1923, is one of 55 parishes in Masaka Diocese that is administered by appointed priests as well as the Bannakalori Brothers and Bannabiikira Sisters.

