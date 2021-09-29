WAKISO – A man suspected of impersonating as State House Anti-corruption Unit staff has been arrested in Wakiso.

A one Isma has allegedly been conducting land fraud matters in Wakiso between criminal grabbers and the Ministerial Zonal Office staffs.

“I have verified with the State House Anti-corruption Unit and this man is not their staff. He will tell us where he comes from and those he has been collaborating with,” said the Resident District Commissioner of Wakiso Justine Mbabazi.

Upon interrogation, the suspect said, “I worked for people who have refused to pay me and I am being framed.”

Residents attending a meeting with State Minister for Lands meeting, Sam Mayanja, on Wednesday said that Isma extorted and threatened them.

“He has master minded many evictions, masquerading as an employee of Col. Nakalema,” one resident aid.

Isma had attempted to take off but officers surrounded him and he was subdued.

Wakiso is infested with brokers who are said to extort money from unsuspecting people on behalf of the staff of MZOs.

This forced the minister to temporarily close the office until next week.

Just after assuming her roles, Col. Nakalema raided Wakiso land offices in 2018 arresting several staff, some of whom are still in court.

