MASAKA – The Director of Criminal Investigations in Masaka District has summoned National Unity Platform – NUP’s Ssegirinya Muhammad, MP Kawempe North and Allan Ssewanyana, MP Makindye West to answer questions in relation to the ongoing murders in Greater Masaka.

The killings which began in Lwengo District in the month of July later spread into other neighboring districts like Masaka city, Kalungu and Masaka district claiming 28 lives as of today.

“This serves as summons for you to appear at Masaka Police Station on Monday 6th 2021 at 1000 hours before D/SSP Moses Taremwa for a statement to the said Investigations,” read summons signed by Paul Kato Tumuhimbise, [for] Director, Criminal Investigations in part.

Speaking for the first time on the gruesome murders while commissioning new Prisons Service Graduands at Kololo Independence grounds on Tuesday, President Museveni alleged that the murders are being orchestrated by people in political positions.

He, as usual, described the people behind the killings as “Pigs”

Museveni also inferred that there’s evidence directly connecting the murders to the Political actors, these actors Museveni said will be finished politically once the evidence comes out.

“You can imagine such people, killing old people who are 70 and 80 years in their houses, there’s no political strategy in that you’re finished now, ” Museveni said.

“I normally call such people as pigs, if you kill an 80 year old you’re a pig.”

Commenting on the summons, NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi – Bobi Wine said, “As predicted, the Museveni regime has actualised their plan of implicating NUP leaders in the ongoing spate of murders in Greater Masaka.”

“When mister Chris Baryomunsi aluded to this last week, it looked like an absolute joke. But as we now know, anything is possible in Uganda. The will do anything possible and go to any extent to achieve their absurd objectives. In fact, there is no regime whose evil schemes can be as accurately predicted as that in Uganda,” he added.

“What I can say without contradiction, is that this new attempt will fail, like all those before. Our people just need to be vigilant and remain alert.”

