KAMPALA — The Makerere University Business School Career & Skills Development Centre, will on Tuesday, September 14 host Sheila Nduhukire, the Principal Public Relations Officer

at National Medical Stores, Entebbe to speak to the students community and stakeholders.

Nduhukire, a journalist by career will speak about positioning one self for the job market.

The session, in which leading economist and MUBS Principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa is expect to deliver a keynote address will be relayed via zoom from 2:00-3:00 PM (link attached).

Maureen Tweyongyere, the director MUBS Career & Skills Development Centre, says for learners to find employment after graduation, it takes deliberate preparation and planning.

“Students need hands-on exposure to jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities,” says Maureen Tweyongyere, the director.

Ms.Tweyongyere says that’s why MUBS runs an Annual Employer- Employee Exchange Programme to link students to the prospective employers.

The Guest Speaker, Nduhukire is a former senior news anchor with eight years of experience in the media and communications sectors in the Great Lakes region.

Nduhukire currently speaks for National Medical Stores, a government agency charged with procuring, storing and distributing medicines to government-owned health facilities.

As a former senior journalist in Uganda, Nduhukire’s experiences includes interviewing key news personalities, designing communications campaigns, advising Executives and senior managers on media relations and managing communications crisis campaigns for both government and private organisations.

Nduhukire holds a Masters in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management from Cardiff University, in UK and a Masters in Business Administration from Eastern and Southern Africa Management, Arusha Tanzania.

She is passionate about women and youths empowerment programs, particularly in education and leadership.

Related