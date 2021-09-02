KAMPALA – Seasoned talk show host and events mce Charles Mwanguhya Mpagi has joined NBS Television in a shock move from NTV Uganda.

Mwanguhya replaces journalist Joseph Sabiti who joined Parliament staff as a Principal Press Secretary to Deputy Speaker Anita Among. Mwanguhya will host Thursday’s political talkshow, NBS Frontline.

Desire Derekford Mugumisa who heads the communications docket at Next Media Service said Mr. Mwanguhya joined the station on Tuesday, Septmber 1.

“Mwanguhya joins us as our new host for the market-leading weekly political talk show, “The Frontline,” Mugumisa confirmed.

“Viewers can expect that I will deploy my wide experience to strengthen and give depth to The Frontline. We are going to have a no-holds-barred show, delivered with professionalism and respect, backed by research,” Mwanguhya told Next Media Serivice’s online news portal.

Mwanguhya’s career spans over 20 years, with experience in print journalism, production, and show hosting.

He currently is the Minister of Information in the kingdom of Tooro, and in the past, was a Political Editor at Monitor Publications Limited.

In his life off the TV screen, he, among other things, moderates high-profile public debates and sessions at the World Bank, African Development Bank, government ministries, United Nations, and other fora.

