ENTEBBE – Muwanga Charles has now embarked at teaching science and technology that has proven to be a problem to learners using Luganda, which is the widely spoken language in the country, in order to help students to grasp the basics and concepts of the subjects, and be able to turn them into commercial ventures.

The 56-years-old retired Assistant Commissioner of Police told PML Daily on Thursday, using local languages when teaching learners, could help them to be able to understand better and become more creative and innovative in this world of science and technology.

“Have you ever asked yourself, why developed countries in science and technology, teach in their home language? Have you ever asked yourself why all undeveloped countries in science and technology are the countries teaching sciences and technology in a foreign language,” Muwanga asked?

He says, this is why in developing countries like Uganda, learners fail to make it like those in other parts of the world, where teachers use mother tongues to train their students, making them technologically and scientifically creative and innovative.

“Even you see it here in Uganda that children perform poorly in Science subjects, even those who get triple “As” in science subjects to join institutions of higher learning, they find themselves not creative enough like their fellows in the other parts of the world where they are taught in their home tongue,” said Muwanga.

The retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and researcher on African languages believes this could be a result of using foreign languages when teaching sensitive subjects, which leaves their brains confused, and making students either technologically or scientifically unproductive.

“This could be as a result of using foreign languages like English which occupies our brains and that of our children, which makes our children spend most of their time trying to figure out truly how they could transform the basics and concepts of science into commercial ventures,” said Muwanga.

On February 21, this year, during the celebration of the International Mother Language Day, UNESCO requested the world to promote mother tongue-based bilingual or multilingual approaches in education, not leaving out the Africa Academy of African Languages, an institution which strangles advocate for African languages says, using mother tongues remains an important factor for inclusion and quality success in education, which the former police officer is doing diligently.

“This time, I have decided to begin with chemistry “e’soma buziba” which has proven to be a problem to learners, however, we have simplified it in our local vernacular” He begins to teach.

Using his you-tube channel, with its domain name “Oluganda olwa Sayansi”, Muwanga revealed to his online students about the new state of matter, totaling them to five.

“Not that the states of matter are no long three, now they are five which includes, Gases (Emika), Solid (Ekalubo), Liquids (Ekikulusi), Plasma (Ejegelelo) and Bose-Einstein Condensate B.E.C (Olufuzila)” He continues teaching.

Visiting his you-tube channel known as oluganda o’lwa sanyasi, teacher Namasake Anthony of Entebbe Central Senior School, applauded the Muwanga for his tireless services rendered to the country’s education sector, saying this is a good approach.

“Teaching in local languages is advantageous in that it helps learners to quickly understand or grasp what they are taught,” says Namasake Anthony.

Bobturios Killitris also a teacher at Kisubi Primary School was not much different from that of teacher Namasake of Entebbe Central Senior School, saying teaching in mother tongue gives room for pupils and students to quickly understand than when they are taught in foreign languages,

“Using local languages in young children when teaching, is a very powerful tool, children intend to pick very fast in local languages, compared to other languages” Said Bobturios a Kisubi primary school teacher.

Mukisa Emmerson, a former student of Air Force Senior Secondary School in Entebbe, who excelled in the just-released UACE results with 11 points in Physic, Chemistry, and Biology, if it wasn’t using Mr. Muwanga’s Luganda content, he couldn’t have scored, what he got.

According to Article 6, section 3 of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, local languages will also be used in schools for teaching learners.

Mr. Muwanga Charles has been awarded countlessly for his efforts to translate science into local languages, to help students grasp the real content of science and technology, among who awarded the researcher included, academias like Dr. Gilbert Mushambe, Head of Department of African Languages Makerere University, Prof Kasagazi the leading professor of Luganda languages in Makerere University, former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development Pius Bigirimana, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Omwe. Charles Peter Mayiga, and His Royal Highest the Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom for his good work to the country and the Kingdom,

