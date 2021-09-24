KAMPALA – Mr Geoffrey Kazinda, the former Principal Accountant in the office of the Prime Minister, has been sent to prison for 40 years on prison on several charges including, illicit enrichment, forgery, causing financial loss and conspiracy respectively.

In her ruling, Justice Margaret Tubulya also ordered Kazinda to compensate government up to Shs19 billion.

Citing section C/S 46 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 the judge also banned the victim from holding any public office for a period of 10 years from today (September 24, 2021)

Court said the full judgment will be availed to public because Kazinda’s co-accused was not in court when the judge read court decision.

