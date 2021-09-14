KAMPALA – Prince Karim Al-Husayn Shah, the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development has been sued by private prosecutors over theft and other four charges.

Others dragged to court alongside the powerful leader of the Ismail Muslims commonly known as the Aga Khan include;

1) Massimo Mohamed Devji, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director DTB (K) Ltd

2) Varghese Thambi, Chief Executive Officer DTB (U) Ltd

3) John Sitakange, Head of Credit DTB (U) Ltd

According to criminal summons by the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Buganda Road the group is accused of theft, making false entries in financial ledgers, electronic fraud, uttering false documents and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“Whereas your attendance is necessary in Court to answer charges of theft contrary to section 254 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120, making false entries in financial ledgers contrary to section 47(1) and (3) of the Financial Institutions Act, 2004, electronic fraud contrary to section 19 of the Computer Misuse Act, uttering false documents contrary to section 351 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120 and conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 390 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120,” reads Court summons in part.

The accused will appear before the Court on September 20 in the morning.

Recall that Diamond Trust Bank – DTB Uganda and Kenya are still battling a fraud case against city tycoon Hamis Kiggundu.

In January 2020, Ham Enterprises dragged Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Kenya to Court for fraudulently debiting over Shs120b from their Shillings and Dollar accounts.

The Bank having failed to refund the ‘unlawfully’ debited monies from the company’s accounts, Ham Enterprises instituted legal action against the Bank for recovery of the same.

DTB, however, claims Ham owes them, something he denied.

DTB Kenya is also accused of conducting Financial Institutions Business in Uganda without a license that permits it contrary to the Financial Institutions Acts of both Uganda and Kenya.

