KAMPALA – Buyanja My Roots is raising funds to equip Buyanja Health Center III and Kasheshe Health Center III in Rukungiri District. Buyanja HCIII and Kasheshe HCIII serve approximately 50,000 people with approximately 30,000 people below the age of 18 years in Buyanja Sub County and Buyanja Town Council. The facilities also serve neighbouring communities of Nyakinengo in Nyakagyeme subcounty, parts of Kebisoni subcounty, Nyamayenje and Marumba areas of Rukungiri Municipality.

Equipping the facilities aligns with Buyanja My Roots core objectives and it is informed by gaps identified during a Health camp conducted in December 2019 at Buyanja HCIII.

The health camp in 2019 served 9,404 patients with different ailments

ranging from optical, dental, non-communicable diseases, HIV/AIDS testing, reproductive health and general

medical care.

Asinguza Allan Mutemba, the Chairperson Buyanja My Roots says that gaps identified were “lack of enough maternity beds, inadequate in-patient beds for both male and female in-patient wards, lack of security lighting, congestion at the out-patient department, lack of water and need for various medical equipment at

the facility”.

In response to the gaps identified, Buyanja My Roots doctors consulted with their doctors and the management of the health centers and items to be purchased were costed.

The Chief Mobiliser Buyanja My Roots, Dr Adrian Beinebyabo Bwankwindi says “the items include maternity beds, general patient beds, mattresses, outreach/ waiting room tents, feotal dopplers, infrared thermometers, refrigerators, staff gum boots and aprons, security lighting, rain water harvesting and solar power installations. The items’ total cost is Ugx 68,000,000 (Sixty eight million only)”.

Buyanja My Roots is working together with local leaders and now call upon their members of Buyanja My Roots, all people from Buyanja, all good willed people, members of Parliament from Rukungiri district and corporate bodies to join them. This effort is already on-going and Buyanja My Roots is hopeful that the items will be physically handed over to the health center(s) management and local leaders in a public ceremony in Buyanja on 27th December 2021.

About Buyanja My Roots

Buyanja My Roots is a free & open entry voluntary and community initiative which currently has over 1,500 members (born, raised, migrated and/or married into Buyanja in Rukungiri District).

Related

Continue Reading