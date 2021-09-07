KAMPALA — Two National Unity Platform (NUP) Members of Parliament Ssegirinya Muhammad and Allan Ssewanyana have been charged at Masaka Chief Magistrates Court with four counts, three of murder and one of attempted murder and remanded to Kitalya prison until 15th September.

Ssegirinya is MP for Kawempe North while Ssewanyana represents Makindye West all in Kampala District.

Government claims they participated in spate of killings in Masaka sub-region that left close to 30 people dead.

Prosecution led by Richard Birivumbuka contends that the group had planning meetings at Happy Boys, Kalenda, and Kayanja Rest House in Kampala where they planned the murders.

The court presided by Mr Charles Yeteise remanded the duo until September 15, when they will return for further mention of the charges.

They join the 10 men that were charged with the same offences on September 1, and remanded to Masaka Ssaza Prison.

They included; Christopher Sserwadda, 23, a resident of Nyendo-Mukungwe, Mike Sserwadda and Jude Muwonge, both residents of Ssetaala, and Batesta Mutabaazi, Joseph Kayabula, Ashraf Kayinza, Issa Ssebunnya, Moses Kaganda, and Kaboyo Henry, all residents of Byanjiri Village in Lwengo District.

The other was Paul Ssekajugo, alias, Mawanda, 43, a resident of Nakateete, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District.

Murder is a capital offence only tried by the High Court and, according to the Penal Code Act, the maximum punishment for a murder convict is death by hanging.

