KAMPALA — The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has said Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga was arrested in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country.

Deputy Military spokesperson Col. Ronald Kakurungu told PML Daily that Dr. Muganga was arrested by Joint Security Forces and dismissed reports that he had been kidnapped.

“He was arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country,” Col. Kakurungu said.

He also said nvestigations into the matter have commenced.

Dr. Muganga was arrested on Thursday morning from Victoria University in Kampala.

Reports indicate that he was violently assaulted during the arrested although a military spokesperson denied this line of event.

Dr. Muganga, according to his peers, is a resultsdriven visionary with a stellar record of success in providing policy advice, independent and analysis, clear and easy-to-read research products.

He is also skilled at identifying and explaining complex policy and strategy issues and researching contentious issues.

Muganga has held positions in Canada, Ethiopia, and Rwanda.

He focused on researching, planning, developing, implementing, and assessing policies that contribute towards human capital development and improving the quality of life for populations.

He says he works with universities, think tanks, research and policy institutes, governments, multi-national development agencies, not-forprofit organisations, and corporations.

He is an award-winning writer and author, researcher, educator, international curriculum speaker, public policy practitioner, strategy advisor, development, and management specialist.

Muganga earned his master’s degree in economic policy management from Makerere University and a PhD in educational administration and leadership from the University of Alberta, Canada. He holds a higher education teaching certification from Harvard University, Derek Bok Centre for Teaching and Learning.

He advises schools, governments, multi-national agencies, international aid organisations, education managers, and administrators.

He also supports curriculum development experts, educators, learning facilitators, trainers, and independent citizens searching for solutions to better the education systems, to deliver meaningful learning.

His advice is grounded in the urgent need to equip students with the skills required to address the 21stcentury challenges.

