KAMPALA – Businessman and proprietor of popular Hotel Africana Dr. Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige has passed on.

Dr. Kibirige was commonly known as BMK.

About the late Kibirige

Dr. Kibirige, 67, commonly known as BMK, was a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and hotel owner.

According to a 2012 published report, he was one of the wealthiest people in Uganda.

In 1997, BMK started with the 40-room motel Hotel Africana on Kololo Hill, which is within Kampala’s central business district. During the next decade, the hotel grew into a four star establishment.

BMK was the chairman and managing director of the BMK Group of companies, whose member businesses include:

Hotel Africana Kampala, 2-4 Wampewo Avenue, Kololo Hill, Kampala, Uganda

Hotel Africana Moroto, Moroto City, Uganda

Hotel Africana Lusaka, Lusaka, Zambia

BMK Motorcycles (U) Limited, Nateete, Kampala, Uganda

BMK Motorcycles (K) Limited, Nairobi, Kenya

BMK Motorcycles (T) Limited, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

BMK Motorcycles (R) Limited, Kigali, Rwanda

BMK Motorcycles (Z) Limited, Lusaka, Zambia

Hotel Africana Forex Bureau 1, 2-4 Wampewo Avenue, Kampala, Uganda

Hotel Africana Forex Bureau 2, 16-18 William Street, Kampala, Uganda.

BMK Construction Leasing Company, Kigali, Rwanda

BMK Oil Equipment Company, Kampala, Uganda

Other responsibilities

BMK served as the chairman of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association

He was also former board member of the Ugandan North American Association.

