KAMPALA – Businessman and proprietor of popular Hotel Africana Dr. Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige has passed on.
About the late Kibirige
Dr. Kibirige, 67, commonly known as BMK, was a Ugandan businessman, entrepreneur, and hotel owner.
According to a 2012 published report, he was one of the wealthiest people in Uganda.
In 1997, BMK started with the 40-room motel Hotel Africana on Kololo Hill, which is within Kampala’s central business district. During the next decade, the hotel grew into a four star establishment.
BMK was the chairman and managing director of the BMK Group of companies, whose member businesses include:
Hotel Africana Kampala, 2-4 Wampewo Avenue, Kololo Hill, Kampala, Uganda
Hotel Africana Moroto, Moroto City, Uganda
Hotel Africana Lusaka, Lusaka, Zambia
BMK Motorcycles (U) Limited, Nateete, Kampala, Uganda
BMK Motorcycles (K) Limited, Nairobi, Kenya
BMK Motorcycles (T) Limited, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
BMK Motorcycles (R) Limited, Kigali, Rwanda
BMK Motorcycles (Z) Limited, Lusaka, Zambia
Hotel Africana Forex Bureau 1, 2-4 Wampewo Avenue, Kampala, Uganda
Hotel Africana Forex Bureau 2, 16-18 William Street, Kampala, Uganda.
BMK Construction Leasing Company, Kigali, Rwanda
BMK Oil Equipment Company, Kampala, Uganda
Other responsibilities
BMK served as the chairman of the Uganda Hotel Owners Association
He was also former board member of the Ugandan North American Association.
