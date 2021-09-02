KAMPALA – The High Court presided over by Lady Justice Esta Nambayo has on Thursday quashed the December 2020 appointment of Prof Damalie Nakanjako as Principal of Makerere University’s College of Health Sciences, and also ordered a fresh appointment process to be undertaken by a different search committee which should follow the nation laws and the university’s human resource manual.

The case was brought by 41 college staff who complained, among others, that the rules had been bent to favour Prof Nakajanko including the imposition of a PhD requirement for clinical scholars so as to lock out many of her potential rivals like the previous Principal Dr Charles Ibingira.

This verdict will put pressure on Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka who chaired the search committee that is blamed for bending the rules to push through Prof. Nakajanko’s appointment.

Makerere University Academic Staff Association – MUASA Chairperson Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi welcomed court verdict, saying it will help the university to accord all members a fair and transparent processes in the appointment of all leaders in the university going forward.

“As an Academy and an admired community there should never be anything to force us to depart from rule of law, acts of fairness and total accountability before citizens. If we wish to know for sure, that is what a premier university should be about. Not just as a buzzword but as a guide to behavior of faculty and academic leaders.”

Dr Kamunyu said that premier should radiate fairness and due care even in the pursuit of scientific products aimed at saving and advancement of lives of those who are weak and powerless in our amidst. “That would be the true spirit of the Academy of a Premier University like the one we belong to.”

“I therefore congratulate the 41 members of Academic Staff of College of Health Sciences for leading this historic review of our processes. I hope the University will pick a leaf from the Judgment and many others before and in turn aim at improving the governance of the university.”

