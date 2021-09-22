KAMPALA – City lawyer Male Mabirizi on Tuesday ran to court and filed a case against National Unity Platform – NUP President Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi over fraud in his admission to Makerere University for a Diploma in Music, Dance and Drama-MDD.

Mabirizi alleges that Kyagulanyi who was then 20 years old was on October 21, 2000, registered as a student of MDD on a mature age entry scheme contrary to Makerere University Prospectus of 1999/2000-2000/2001 in which it was stated that for one to be admitted for the mature age entry at the time, the candidate had to at least be 25 years old or one who had completed formal education at least five years before the year of admission to the university.

This prompted Law Development Centre magistrate’s court in Kampala to issue criminal summons against the former presidential candidate to defend himself against charges of obtaining registration by false pretense.

“Whereas your attendance is necessary to answer to a charge of obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 312 of the Penal Code Act, you are hereby commanded by the Uganda government to appear in this court on the October 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon or soon thereafter as the case may be heard,” the summons say.

In court, Mabirizi filed certified copies of admission forms from Makerere University showing that Kyagulanyi was admitted to the university in 2000 on the mature entry scheme but at the time he was not yet 25 years as was the requirement then.

Section 312 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who willfully procures or attempts to procure for himself or herself any other person any registration, licence or certificate under any law by any false pretence commits a misdemeanor and is liable for imprisonment for one year.

Related