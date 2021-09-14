KAMPALA – The ongoing construction of the Appellate Courts is steadily taking shape with the Supreme Court now at roofing phase.

By the end of this month, the roofing of the Supreme Court will have commenced roofing while works to complete the wall plate of the last floor of the Court of Appeal building will be done.

Speaking about the progress of the construction of the appellate court buildings, the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr. Pius Bigirimana, said the works are on course.

“Construction is going on very well and the work on the Supreme Court has reached the roofing level which is the last phase of construction. For the Court of Appeal, works have reached the seventh floor.”

Partitioning and plastering works are ongoing in both buildings to ensure that no time is lost during the construction of the court buildings.

The Commissioner, Engineering and Technical Services, Dr. Eng. Christopher Ebal noted, “for Supreme Court we have done the partitioning up to seventh floor and Court of Appeal we are now at the fourth level.”

The ongoing construction works have become a centre of excellence and benchmarking for many stakeholders.

This is an assertion that makes the Judiciary Accounting Officer beam with pride. “Everyone wants to see how we do our work.” Adding that this is a first in the history of Government projects.

Billed at Shs63.9 billion, the twin towers comprise of basement parking to accommodate 226 vehicles and eight floors for modern administration office space. It equally has chambers for the justices, court halls, a restaurant and gym space among other amenities.

Mr Bigirimana extended his gratitude to the Government for ensuring timely payments for the construction of the appellate courts.

“Now our target is that the date for the launch of construction of the Appellate Courts (December), is the date for entering,” the PS/SJ said.

