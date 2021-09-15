KAMPALA – The Court of Appeal has cleared Jimmy Akena’s Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) presidency and dismissed a Contempt of Court application filed against him by Prof. Edward Kakonge in August 2020.

Delivering its ruling, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Court of Appeal dismissed Kakonge’s application citing continued waste of the court’s time.

“…. We see no reason to continue wasting Court’s time and hereby exercise the discretion of this court under Rule 2(2) of the Rules of Court to dismiss this Application for want of prosecution. In dismissing this Application, we have acted pursuant to the inherent powers granted to this Court under the said provision, to prevent abuse of the Court process. The application, therefore, stands dismissed with no order as to costs,” the Court of Appeal ruled.

This means, all decisions taken at the Kasangati 1st August 2020 Party Delegates Conference stand.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Mr. Akena welcomed the ruling and congratulated UPC members on this achievement.

“The Party belongs to members. Their will, decisions, and mandate through relevant Party Organs is paramount and should be respected! I, therefore, want to reassure you, party members that I will protect that mandate you gave me within my capacity as Party President and we move the Party forward,” he said.

Akena called for reconciliation, unity, and work for the Party, saying concerted efforts to rebuild the party are most needed.

“I want to call upon the Regional Vice-Chairpersons, District/Branch Party leaders and all members to now concentrate and focus on working for the common good of the Party, which is but not limited to mobilization and recruitment of young people’s/new members in the Party within our respective branches as well as being active in one’s branch,” Akena said, noting that the physical Party activities have been cut short by the lockdown and covid-19 measures that are purposely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said the Party will continue to operate under the provided guidelines until the restrictions are fully lifted in the country.

