KAMPALA — A Kampala senior lawyer Dr. Joseph B. Byamugisha has died, the Uganda Law Society (ULS) has said.

Dr. Byamugisha of J.B Byamugisha Advocates died on Tuesday morning from Nakasero Hospital where he has been hospitalized since Saturday, September 25, 2021.

“The Uganda Law Society inform you of the death of our senior member and past President, Dr. Joseph B. Byamugisha (S.C) of J.B Byamugisha Advocates and father to our member Adv. Albert Byamugisha,” the ULS wrote on a mailing list to members.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated to you later,” the ULS added.

Dr. Byamugisha was the lead attorney in a lawsuit by the Bank of Uganda against businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

