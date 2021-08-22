KAMPALA – The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech passed away on Saturday, August 21 from his home in Kira.

The cause of his death is still unclear.

According to the UPDF Spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, Lokech fell from a chair about a month ago and sustained a fracture which is suspected to have caused his death due to blood clotting. He had asked for a 2-weeks leave which had been granted.

Minutes to his death, Byekwaso said, he started losing breath while in the bathroom. His last words were, “I losing my breath”.

However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martin Okoth Ochola tasked the Director of Medical Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga to carry out postmortem to establish the cause of death.

What some Officials had to say about the ‘Lion of Mogadishu’

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among: Ever since I heard about Paul’s death yesterday, I have been truly at a loss for words. I personally broke down. He has been a close friend. He was a great, strong and passionate soldier who enormously sacrificed for our country. His memory will live on with me and all those whose lives were touched by him. To the bereaved family, please accept my Heart felt sympathy.

Rest in peace The Lion of Mogadishu, Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

Former Speaker of Parliament and 1st Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga: I have learnt of the sudden death of Maj. General Paul Lokech. I would like to send my condolences to H.E the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, the family of Gen Lokech, the Uganda Police Force and the people of Uganda RIP the “Lion of Mogadishu”.

Democratic Party -DP President Norbert Mao: Sad! Shocked! Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech is another fruit fallen unripe! My condolences to his family, the armed forces and all Ugandans. Lokech embodied sterling qualities of a man and a soldier. He survived LRA and Al Shabab only to succumb to a blood clot! Blood clot, who born you?

The Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese Dr. John Baptist Odama also hailed Maj. Gen Lokech as a disciplined and peace loving soldier who demonstrated those abilities at the height of the LRA insurgency.

Lokech will be sent off on Thursday, August 26 at his ancestral home in Pader Town Council, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga revealed.

The programme was reached at by the security and family of the late, having held a crisis meeting at his home in Kira, Namugongo hours after his demise.

Also, the meeting attended by the Police Operations Director Edward Ochom, Crime Intelligence Director Chris Ddamulira, Lt. Gen. Charles Angina, among others decided to carry out a postmortem. The deceased’s body was later taken to Mulago National Hospital.

On Tuesday, a requiem service will be held at his new home in Kira, Namugongo, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso district.

Enanga said there will be a night vigil at his home in Kiira Municipality before his leaves Kampala for burial in Pader District.

