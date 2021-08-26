ENTEBBE – Wakiso District Chairman Matia Lwanga Bwanika has hailed flower firm Rosebud Ltd for great community initiatives, creating employment and a good environment for its workers.

Mr. Bwanika Lwanga was speaking from farm’s premises at Namulanda in Entebbe on Tuesday, during an event to handover household events for support to the workers.

Mr. Bwanika commended Rosebud Ltd, saying as the district’s top public leader, he has never heard of any complaints being it labor related or remuneration or the welfare of the staff at the flower firm.

He also commaended the firm for protecting the environment along side their farm activities.

During the ceremony, Rosebud Ltd Chief Executive Director Rajiv Ruparelia gave out household items including mattresses to the workers.

Mr. Rajiv said the company intends to expand its operations which will benefit the workers and the Ugandan economy

“This means we are creating more jobs and Uganda is getting more foreign exchange and as the market grows abroad we will expand our operations which will increase more earnings to the company and the economy at large” Rajiv said.

Rosebud Ltd is the leading flower exporter in Uganda providing employment to more than 3000 Ugandans on it’s different farms.

