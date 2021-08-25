KAMPALA — The United States government has lauded Uganda for agreeing to temporarily host Afghan refugees at the request.

In evacuating Afghans and other nationals who previously worked with its forces, the US sought third world countries to house refugees while their applications are processed.

Ugandan government on Monday confirmed the country had received 51 evacuees from Afghanistan and that plans were underway for more.

The group arrived at Entebbe International Airport aboard a privileged charted flight, after days of discussion.

“As the largest bilateral supporter ofrefugees in Uganda and their Ugandan host communities, the United States expresses its appreciation to the Ugandan people for their generosity and hospitality toward these communities,” the US Embassy in Kampala said in a statement on Wednesday, August 25.

A statement added that Uganda has once again demonstrated a willingness to play its part in matters of international concern.

“We commend its efforts and those of the local and international organizations in Uganda who are providing humanitarian support in partnership with the Government of Uganda for these evacuees from Afghanistan”.

Uganda hosts over 1.5 million refugees, mostly from neighboring countries including Somalia, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi.

