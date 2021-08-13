GOLI —Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has explained the Friday morning incident, in which a fuel tanker waiting for clearance at the Goli Customs border point in Nebbi district exploded into flames burning two other nearby vehicles.

URA Corporate Affairs Commissioner Ian Rumanyika in a statement on Friday said incident started at around 3am on Friday when the fuel tanker registration numberKCN019Q/ZF7830 carrying diesel to the neighboring DRC burst into flames.

“It arrived at Goli border post located 448 Kilometres north of Kampala at around 3am but caught fire shortly after parking”, he said in a statement, suspecting the cause of the fire to be friction of the rear tyres.

After exploding, he said, the fire caught two other vehicles including another fuel tanker and a coaster that had been parked on the roadside before the fire was put out.

He said all the other trucks that were parked on the roadside were accorded temporary exit into DR. Congo to minimize the damage and destruction it could have caused.

There was no causalities recorded but the exact cause of the fire, he said is under investigation by Uganda Police Force.