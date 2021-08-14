KAMPALA — The Ugandan Parliament has made it mandatory for the country’s legislators to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before being allowed to attend parliament sessions.

“Some Members of Parliament have been vaccinated while others have not,” said Chris Obore, director of communications at Parliament, told Xinhua on Friday.

According to Obore, those who have not been vaccinated should get the jabs by Tuesday.

Obore said that the same restrictions would apply to parliamentary staff and journalists.

“No visitors will be allowed in the chambers because the public gallery will be used by legislators since the house can only accommodate 100 people,” he added.

He said the country has 429 legislators but they would attend plenary in shifts.

“We have asked party chief whips to draw a plan which will allow the legislators to attend proceedings on a rotational basis,” he said.

Ministry of health figures show that by Aug. 11, over 1.16 million people had been vaccinated since the exercise started in March this year.