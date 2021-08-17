OMORO — The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah was in Omoro District to commiserate with the family of one of his constituency staff, Ben Acellam, who lost a mother and close another family member.

While condoling with the family, Speaker Oulanyah, also the Omoro County Member of Parliament, touched on the remarkable challenges and deep preached love and unity.

Rt. Hon. Speaker @JacobOulanyah in Omoro to commiserate with the family of Ben Acellam, one of his constituency staff, who lost his mother and another family member. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OnkkgS9cVE — Sarah Kagingo (@SarahKagingo) August 17, 2021

He urged the mourners to love one another, because love conquers all —asking his constitutients to support one another in these different times.

