KAMPALA —Mr. Solomon Muyita has resigned from his job of Senior Communications Officer at the Judiciary and joined the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development as the new publicist.

Mr. Muyita handed over office on Friday.

Mr. Muyita worked at the Judiciary for six years after joining in 2014.

Hitherto joining Judiciary, Mr Muyita had had a short stint at the defunct WBS TV as a station manager.

He had previously served as Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Specialist at the

British American Tobacco Uganda.

He lauded Judiciary management for giving him an opportunity to work with the institution.

“Comrades, on August 13, I officially handed over my duties Judiciary. It’s been an incredible 6-year journey as Judiciary’s pioneer professional Spox, ” he wrote.

Muyita added: I want to say THANKYOU. I will now focus on my new publicist role at Energy Ministry. Looking forward to the usual supportm.”

