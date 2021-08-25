Police in Dar es Salaam has shot down a gun wielding assailant who was on a shooting spree near French Embassy.

Local media indicates that the shooting happened at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road from the Selanda Bridge area.

The man whose identity is yet to be established was trotting the streets while wielding two assault rifles with city dwellers at his mercy.

Videos show Road users abandon their cars as they ran for dear lives.

Other videos posted on social media show a joint police operation round up the assailant before he is gunned down in the middle of the road outside the French Embassy gate.

No details on whether the cocky assailant could have killed some people during the shooting.

Click here to watch the video

The man who was wearing a checked shirt and khaki trousers is seen punching in the air then thumps his chest in a presumed victory before he is brought down by a hail of bullets from security forces.

Once down, several bullets further rain on him before officers move in to take away one of the riffles that he was holding.

The motive of the attack remains unknown according to local media.

Related